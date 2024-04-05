Step inside Hollywood star Sofia Vergara’s palatial Beverly Hills mansion
If you love property porn, particularly celebrity property porn, then you will adore stepping inside Hollywood star Sofia Vergara’s palatial Beverly Hills mansion. The actress opened the doors to her home to Architectural Digest and revealed that when she first bought the prosperity, “There were arches on top of arches, all with columns. It felt like a castle in Transylvania.”
Now, Sofia Vergara’s palatial mansion is adorned with chandeliers and antiques from the Europe and it is all thanks to Los Angeles-based designer Ohara Davies-Gaetano. Sofia Vergara decided to enlist her help and recalls that “I called her, we clicked and I fell in love with her ideas. When I handed her my inspiration folder, I realised most of the images were hers.”
I am in no doubt that Sofia and Ohara were keen to create a tranquil environment for the actress as a refuge from her busy life in the world of Hollywood. Her living room seems to epitomise it, with its calm palette of whites and muted tones. The elements that are included all work in harmony with one another, from the custom seating in Pierre Frey linen to the rug, resin planter and the beautiful antique Italian chandelier.
Sofia Vergara’s dining room is the perfect backdrop for parties and relaxed dinners. The wall covering is hand-embossed in plaster and the dining table and chairs work in harmony with the curtains. When it comes to the main bedroom, it has an elegant feel to it but still feels like the perfect place to relax in. The Louis XV1 regency-style fireplace comes from the Waldorf-Astoria hotel in New York and the mirror, wardrobe and commode are Swedish.
I know dining rooms, bedrooms and living rooms are important, but wait until you see Sofia Vergara’s closet, which resembles the size of an apartment! It was designed by Linda Koopersmith of The Beverly Hills Organizer and believe me I could while away many an hour looking at Sofia’s designer clothes, bags and shoes!
Although Sofia amits that she doesn’t cook, she reveals that her “My friends from Colombia find any excuse to visit,” and it is not hard to see why! She goes on to tell Architectural Digest that “There’s just something about this place that makes guests want to stay. It’s special. I still wake up every day thinking, I can’t believe this is my life.”
