The beautiful Appleton House in Stinchcombe Hill in Gloucestershire has just gone on the market for £2.1 million and it was once rented by James Bond star Roger Moore in the 1960s. The house, which was built in 1935, enjoys views across the 1st fairway of Stinchcombe Hill’s renowned golf case, and as you would expect for the grandeur of the property, includes a garage/gym, land and gardens extending to approximately 2.8 acres, three large bedroom suites, as well as three further double bedrooms with a family bathroom and a separate shower room.

The accommodation is arranged over two floors, and the principal suite is in the centre of the house and features a walk-through dressing room. There is also a beautiful orangery and raised terrace overlooking the garden and grounds that allows the homeowners to take in the incredible views.

James Bond star Roger Moore passed away in Switzerland in 2017 and the family said in a statement at the time that “It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but brave battle with cancer. The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone.” The statement ended with the words “Our thoughts must now turn to supporting Kristina at this difficult time and in accordance with our father;s wishes there will be a private funeral in Monaco.”

1 . The stunning dining room at Appleton House

2 . The orangery at Appleton House is perfect in the summer months

3 . How fabulous is this bathroom at Appleton House? Perfect to relax in after a long day at work