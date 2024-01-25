Sofia Vergara as Griselda Picture: Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix's new drama series Griselda stars Modern Family's Sofia Vergara in a role you've never seen her in before as the notorious Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco. Created by Eric Newman (Painkiller) and Narcos director Andrés Baiz, the six-part fictionalised crime series, which has been described as the "evolutionary descendant" to Narcos, tells the terrifying true story of Griselda Blanco's rise to power as the "Cocaine Godmother" in Miami during the 1970s-80s.

The drama has came under fire from Blanco's relatives, with reports the family is in the process of suing Netflix in an attempt to prevent its release. Blanco's son, Michael Corleone Blanco who is writing a book about his mother allegedly accuses the series creators of using his unreleased "artistic literary work".

So, what is Griselda about, who was the real Griselda Blanco and when can you watch it on Netflix? Here's everything you need to know about Colombia's most notorious Queenpin.

What is Griselda about?

Here is the official synopsis from Netflix: "Griselda is a fictionalized dramatization inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most powerful cartels in history. Set in 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helps her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as 'the Godmother.'"

Griselda trailer

Netflix has released a trailer ahead of Griselda's release. Oozing 1970s charm, alongside action-packed scenes of gun fights, parties and family life. You can watch the trailer for Griselda below.

Who was Griselda Blanco?

Griselda Blanco created one of the most successful cartels in history. Originally from Medellin in Colombia, she was a key figure in cocaine trafficking from the late 1970s to the early 2000s in Miami. A devoted mother, she was known for being a cunning businesswoman and a ruthless boss who was credited with inventing the motorcycle ride-by killing.

Speaking about her, series creator Newman said: "There has never been a woman who came close to achieving the power, wealth, and respect that Griselda did. And no trafficker, woman or man, ever elicited the same level of fear."

Blanco was eventually apprehended by the DEA in 1985 and was deported back to Colombia after serving almost two decades in jail for her crimes. She outlived many of her former rivals, but her hold on power was swiftly ended with her assassination in 2012. She was shot twice in the head outside a butcher shop in Medellin, Colombia, aged 69.

Who stars in Griselda?

Alongside Vergara in the lead role as Griselda, Colombian popstar Karol G plays one of Griselda's young apprentices Carla, while Vanessa Ferlito (NCIS: New Orleans) stars as Griselda's former colleague Carmen.

Narcos and Narcos: Mexico star Alberto Guerra plays love interest Dario, Martín Rodríguez is Griselda's hitman Rivi, José Zúñiga is Amilcar, a Miami cartel boss and Juliana Aidén Martinez (Blacklist) plays June, the first female intelligence analyst in the Miami PD.

When can I watch Griselda on Netflix?