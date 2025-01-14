Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Married At First Sight bride has announced to her fans that she’s got a new boyfriend - and eagle-eyed reality show viewers may just recognise him.

Jessika Power, aged 32, has revealed she’s in a new relationship - just months after splitting with her ex.

The reality star, who rose to fame on the sixth series of Married At First Sight Australia and went on to appear on Big Brother VIP, Ex on the Beach, and Celebs Go Dating, “hard launched” her new beau - and he’s no stranger to reality TV himself.

In a video posted to her Instagram Stories, Power could be seen posing in a bikini in a sun-soaked location, while a tattooed man lays on his stomach on a sun lounger. Power then said "baby" to get his attention, prompting him to turn around and gave a thumbs up the camera. In another video, the pair can be seen relaxing by the pool together and also in a supermarket.

The star, who is also an OnlyFans model, then took to her main grid to share two photos of herself and her new man - and reveal his new identity - with a sweet caption. "Well this wasn’t on my 2025 bonus card BUT can’t deny good luck and chemistry. I adore everyone’s opinions, care and assumptions but any upsetting comments will be blocked and deleted. Shouldn’t even have to write this so use your heads,” she wrote.

She tagged Ryan Loveridge, confirming he is her new boyfriend. Loveridge appeared on Celebs Go Dating back in 2018 when the he went on a date with Sugababes star Mutya Buena.

Some of her 338,000 followers sent their well-wishes in the comments. “Hope you treats you like the queen you are Jess coz you’re stunning!” one said. Another said: “Aww yay I love @loveridgeryan.” A third said: “@jessika_power you do you doll and if he makes you soul sing then that's all that matters.” A fourth said: “Happy to see you happy.”

It has been a difficult few months for Powers. In August, her dad died unexpectedly and then, one month later, she confirmed she had broken up with British DJ Brent Anthony.

Loveridge is a 33 year old Plymouth-based boat builder. When he appeared on Celebs Go Dating he enjoyed a romantic meal of hot dog and chips with the former Sugababes singer Buena. The pair got on well, but they did not pursue a romance together.