A woman was shocked to discover that her ‘fake’ Instagram stunt wedding to her influencer boyfriend was actually real.

The unsuspecting bride, who has not been named, said her boyfriend, who is a social media influencer, convinced in what she thought was a fake wedding ceremony so that he could gain more followers.

After the marriage had taken place, however, she found out that it was acually a genuine, legally binding union when he tried to use it to gain permanent residency in Australia. Soon after, the woman, who is from Australia, sought an annulment on the grounds that she had been tricked into getting married. Her annulment was granted after accepting she had been fooled.

The documents state that the couple first met on an online dating app in September 2023. They began seeing each other regularly in Melbourne, where they both lived at the time. In December the same year, the man proposed to the woman and she said yes.

Two days later, the woman attended an event with her partner, who has also not been named, in Sydney. She said prior to attending she was told it would be a "white party" - where attendees only wear white clothing - and so was asked to wear a white dress. When they arrived at the party, however, she said she was "shocked" and "furious" to find no other guests present except for her partner, a photographer, the photographer's friend and a celebrant.

"So when I got there, and I didn't see anybody in white, I asked him'what's happening?',” she said in a deposition quoted in court documents. “And he pulled me aside, and he told me that he's organising a prank wedding for his social media, to be precise, Instagram, because he wants to boost his content, and wants to start monetising his Instagram page," she went on.

A woman thought she was taking part in a stunt wedding with her influencer boyfriend - but it was a real marriage. (Photo: Adobe)

She said she had accepted his explanation as "he was a social media person" who had more than 17,000 followers on Instagram. She had also called a friend before going ahead with the service to see what she thought, but she said the friend "laughed it off" and said it would be fine because, if it were real, they would have had to file a notice of intended marriage first, which they had not.

The woman decided to go through with the ceremony, where she and her partner exchanged wedding vows and kissed in front of a camera, having got reassurance from her friend. She said she was happy at that time to "play along" to "make it look real".

Two months later, her partner asked her to add him as a dependant in her application for permanent residency in Australia. When she told him she could not as they were technically not married, he told her that their wedding ceremony had in fact been genuine, according to the woman's testimony.

The woman later found their marriage certificate, and discovered a notice of intended marriage which had been filed the month before their wedding date - which was issued before they even got engaged. She said she did not sign this and, according to the court documents, the signature on the notice bears little resemblance to her actual signature.

"I'm furious with the fact that I didn't know that that was a real marriage, and the fact that he also lied from the beginning, and the fact that he also wanted me to add him in my application," she said. In his deposition, the man claimed they had "both agreed to these circumstances" and that following his proposal the woman had agreed to marry him at an "intimate ceremony" in Sydney.

The judge ruled that the woman was "mistaken about the nature of the ceremony performed" and "did not provide real consent to her participation" in the marriage. "She believed she was acting. She called the event 'a prank'. It made perfect sense for her to adopt the persona of a bride in all things at the impugned ceremony so as to enhance the credibility of the video depicting a legally valid marriage," he stated in the judgement.

The marriage was annulled in October 2024. It is not known if the couple are still together although not married.