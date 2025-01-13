Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A young model has died shortly after trying to call a friend, “leaving behind a world that is undeniably less bright without her radiant presence”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emily Finberg, aged 30, from Ballina in New South Wales' Northern Rivers region in Australia died suddenly on Thursday January 2. Her family has requested that her death be referred to as an accident.

Finberg, affectionately known to her loved ones as Emmy, worked as a model, farmhand and also truck driver. She was also an avid horse lover and member of the Mullumbimby Pony Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the days leading up to her untimely death, Emily had apparently reached out to a friend, who was unable to take her call. The friend shared a poignant message online, which read: "[She] phoned me on NYE but I am at sea so can only text, so I sent RUOK." Another friend wrote: "I just wish she had called or come around. She was a good horse girl and good for a laugh. Very very sad."

Further tributes have been paid online to Finberg online, who has been called "fierce, funny, and kind". According to the Daily Mail, a relative said Finberg's life changed when she was around 12 and was given a horse called Flash who she loved. They also spoke of their pride in Finberg.

"Emmy's responsibility and care for Flash was unwavering, and the work of feeding, exercising, and grooming Flash got done no matter what weather, no matter the 4am starts," they said. "As an adult, Emmy took the same perseverance, and work ethic to every job - usually two or three jobs at a time. I could not be more proud of her grit and spirit."

Her aunt Aviva Finberg described her as 'the boldest, bravest person I will ever know' and the 'most feminine truck driver ever to grace this earth. “We spent the weekend together recently and she hugged me and held me so tight for so long,' she wrote online. “I will always remember her [saying] 'can I have another Amaretto Sour please' at Capiche in Ballina. So ladylike. As if we were on the French Riviera. She used to say ' I love you forever'. Well this is forever, now, my darling girl.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Beautiful' and 'endlessly kind' model Emily Finsberg has died suddenly aged 30 after trying to phone her friend. Photo by GoFundMe. | GoFundMe

Friend Jasmin Miller has set up a GoFundMe called Our Beautiful Emily Finberg to raise funds to help cover the cost of her funeral, with more than $18,000 (around £9,000) of the $20,000 (£10,000) target raised at the time of writing (on Monday January 13).

On the page, she wrote: “ Our beautiful Emmy left us for the heavens on January 2, 2025, leaving behind a world that is undeniably less bright without her radiant presence. She was a force of nature - hilarious, vibrant, and endlessly kind.

She went on: “Emmy had a way of making everyone feel welcome and loved, lighting up every room with her infectious energy and laughter. There was no one like Emmy. Nor will there ever be anyone like Emmy. Her love for animals, especially her beloved fur baby, Chopper, was unmatched. She cherished life, friends, family, and all creatures great and small.

"We are heartbroken, and as we navigate this difficult time, we’re reaching out to Emmy’s friends, and anyone whose life she touched to help us give her the farewell she deserves, In true EMMY fashion!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To date, 190 donations have been given, including one from Emily Nightingale, who wrote: “Emmy I looked up to you in so many ways this absolutely devastates me, thank you so much for light and spark you bought into my life and others around you .. hope we can give you a good send off beautifull.”

If you are suffering with difficult thoughts, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support. People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.