A social media star who gave birth to her first child last than two months ago has had to have surgery to remove a pre-cancerous mass.

Campbell 'Pookie' Puckett, aged 32, and her husband Jett Puckett, age 33, have more than one million followers between them on Instagram, and also more than one million followers on TikTok.

On November 12, the couple welcomed a baby girl called Paloma and ever since then their social media pages have been filled with happy posts as they enjoy life with their newborn. But, earlier today (Thursday January 9), Jett took to Instagram to share an upsetting update.

He spoke directly to the camera and said: “Hey guys, I've got a little bit of a different update today - Pookie had to have surgery to remove some pre-cancer. We found out about this a while back. It's been very scary, especially for me.”

The new dad became emotional as he went on: “I am so madly in love with Campbell that the thought of anything at all being wrong with her is frankly more than I can bear.”

He added that his wife has been “incredibly brave” throughout her health scare. “Campbell, on the other hand, has been incredibly strong, incredibly brave about this. She just always has this tremendously strong faith that everything is gonna work out.

“I really love and cherish that about her. Her strength leading up to this surgery was just remarkable. I could not be more proud of her,” he said. He said that the surgery “went well” and that the doctor “is cautiously optimistic that we'll be good to go now”.

Jett, who is known for constantly giving his wife lavish gifts, then turned the camera to show a bouquet of four dozen white roses which he was about to present to his wife. He then recorded himself as he gave the bouquet to Campbell as she was resting in bed.

The new got emotional too and said the flowers were “the most beautiful things I've ever seen”. Praising her husband, she said: “I really didn't want to cry. You're just the best.”

In return, he told her how “remarkable” she is, as she smiled and welled up. “I know everything is fine, I just try to stay positive for us and for Paloma. She's the best,” she said, becoming even more emotional at the mention of her daughter.

“It just means a lot to have you be so strong for me,' she added, as Jett told her he loves her and that they're “the ultimate team”.

Jett did not reveal what kind of pre-cancer Campbell had. Pre-cancer is an abnormal growth of cells that have the potential to develop into the disease if left untreated.

The pair have received many messsages of support. One said: “Prayers all is well! I hope your recovery goes smoothly. With Jett taking care of you I have no doubt! In the best of hands. Sending nothing but good vibes.”

Another fan said: “Oh you two are amazing. Praying full healing and health for Pookie!!” A third said: “Campbell is so strong and amazing and has such love and support - y’all will make it past this and bless her for staying on top of her health! Hugs to you!”

The Puckett’s married in April 2018. They announced their pregnancy in June and baby Paloma was born in November.