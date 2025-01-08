Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Youtuber and fitness influencer has died at the age of 34.

Park Seung-hyun, who had 830,000 subscribers on Youtube, died on Sunday (January 5), his brother has announced.

Park’s older brother broke the news on social media. Alongside a photo of his late sibling, he wrote: “At 3:51 p.m. on Jan. 5, my younger brother Seung-hyun passed away due to health reasons.” He did not give any more specific detail on the cause of death.

He added: “Our parents are deeply heartbroken, so we will not be receiving visitors at the memorial hall. Please pray for his peaceful rest in your hearts.”

Park, a former bodybuilder, was very active on his YouTube channel and his final fitness video was uploaded just six days before his death, gaining more than 700,000 views.

He became a prominent figure in 2019 when he publicly confessed to his misuse of steroids and was praised for his honesty. He went on to expose the widespread abuse of steriods within the bodybuilding and fitness industry, also helping to raise awareness of the dangers of illegal drug use in sports.

Bodybuilder and Youtuber Park Seung-hyun has died at the age of 34. Photo by Instagram/@parksh2666. | Instagram/@parksh2666

He voluntarily reported his own violations of pharmaceutical laws to authorities, later revealing that he received a suspended indictment in November 2019.

In his most recent post, uploaded the day before his death, Seung-hyun spoke of his workout but also of his loneliness. He wrote: “Today is biceps workout. . . My weight is stagnant at 110kg because I don't make an effort to eat. My passion and goals are gone. I'm so lonely. Damn.” In another post, uploaded on January 1, he said: “I want to give love and be loved so badly. I don't think my methods are wrong.”

He went on to speak of his desire for love being the reason for his Youtube channel. He said: “I started YouTube to find that one person, and I honed my arts and physical education to get that one person. I can't give up now. There must be someone who truly needs me. This is my reason for living and my hope to get through the day.” Hauntingly, he added: “I hate being alone even if I die.”

There have been many tributes to Seung-hyun posted online since the news of his death broke. One person said: “Rest in peace, Seunghyun. You worked hard.” Another said: “I hope you are happy in heaven, teacher. Thank you for everything.”

If you are suffering with feelings of loneliness, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.