Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A couple who were found dead in their Vietnamese hotel room have been named as a British influencer and her new fiancé.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

33-year-old Greta Marie Otteson and Arno Quinton Els, aged 36, had announced their engagement two weeks before they were found dead in a villa in Vietnam.

They were discovered at the Hoa Ch. Tourist Villa, in the town of Hoi An, at around 11.18am on Boxing Day (Thursday December 26) in separate rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleaners found the bodies of social media manager and travel influencer Otteson in her bed in room 101 and her South African partner Els in room 201. Both victims had registered for long-term temporary residence at the tourist villa starting from July 4 last year.

On her Instagram account, which had more than 4,000 followers, Otteson wrote that she had a “passion for all things aestheticlifestyle, travel, yoga and more.”

Quang Nam Provincial Police conducted an investigation at the scene. Autopsies were also ordered. A provincial police spokesperson said: “There were no signs of ransacking at the scene. The victims’ belongings and phones were untouched.”

Initial reports indicated no signs of scratches or external force on the bodies of the couple. Police were photographed collecting several empty bottles of alcohol from both rooms and taking them away for forensic analysis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Travel influencer Greta Marie Otteson, aged 33, and her new fiancé Arno Quinton Els, age 36, have been named as the couple found dead in a Vietnam villa on Boxing Day 2024. Photo by Instagram/@itsgretamariee. | Instagram/@itsgretamariee

In a YouTube videoOtteson posted to announce her engagement to Els the pair were seen kissing and holding hands as they walked through Hoi An. Els, who has worked as a barista and a stand-up comedian, said in the video: “We’re just two people from opposite ends of the world, living in Asia, which is quite precious, I think.

Speaking of his love for his wife-to-be, he added: “Life outside is always a bit chaotic so it’s nice to have someone who can just ground you and keep you sane.”

A friend of the pair posted of the love they had for each other on X: “Greta loved Arno unconditionally and was his bedrock, giving him the freedom to do what he needed to without a faltering foundation and I don’t know many people who could be that selfless in the support of the people they love.

“What an incredible example. They celebrated each other there and I know they will continue doing that, wherever they are.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from a family spokesperson, posted on X, said: “It is with a heavy heart that we confirm that Greta Otteson and Arno Els have passed away in Vietnam on the 26th of December.

“Please respect the family’s privacy as they have not yet completed all investigations at this time.”

They then added: “Please people, we don’t have all the answers right now. Greta and Arno’s families have not yet claimed their bodies. Please, I’m begging you, respect their pain and privacy. Do not speculate.”