A TikTok star and mum has died unexpectedly at the age of 33.

Chantelle Louise Mullan, who was known as Chazzy Shankill to her online followers, died earlier this week.

Her sister Shannon Mullan confirmed her death on Facebook on New Year’s Eve (Tuesday December 31), by posting a tribute to her sibling. Alongside photos of the pair she wrote: “This all just feels like a big nightmare my heart is so so sore i don’t know how I’ll ever over come this

“You weren’t only my sister you were my best friend. Your no longer in pain Rest in peace. Forever 33 sis.”

In a follow-up post, she thanked well-wishes for their messages of support. “On behalf of the Mullan family we want to thank each and everyone for there kind words messages phone calls etc on the loss of Chantelle Louise Mullan,” she wrote.

She added: “She was a mother,daughter,sister,niece,granddaughter and cousin who we will all miss dearly. We wish to keep our home private when she arrives to rest before her final resting place.”

Chantelle Louise Mullan, who was known as Chazzy Shankill to her online followers, died unexpectedly at the age of 33. Photo by TikTok/@chazy.shankill0. | TikTok/@chazy.shankill0

Chantelle had more than 16,000 followers on TikTok. It is not known how she died, but her sister returned to Facebook on New Year’s Day (Wednesday January 1) to ask people to stop speculating about her cause of death.

“I would appreciate if each and everyone of you stopped the rumours about my sister. Chantelle did not pass away because she had a bleed to the brain, that’s complete utter lies, as a family we r trying to grieve and I’m getting message left right and centre asking is that how she died. No it’s not,” she said. She then added: “Not that’s it’s anybody’s business how she passed.”

A message from Hope Harbour Belfast Helping the Homeless said: “We would like to extend our sympathies to the family of Chantelle, many better know Chantelle as Chazzy Shankill. May Chantelle rest in eternal peace and be at peace. Thoughts and prayers are with Chantelles family and friends.

"Many were friends of Chantelles and we will have a team out tonight to offer a listening ear to those who need that bit of extra support following this sad loss. Peace perfect peace.”

Many tributes have also been left online to Chantelle from her followers. One said: “Rest in peace will miss your TikToks. Ur in a better place and at peace now.” Another said: “May she get the softest bed in heaven, thinking of her family especially her sister Shannon and her mum.”