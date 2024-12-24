Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A TikTok star has been arrested after filming himself spraying pesticide on food in the supermarket.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charles Smith, aged 27, who posts under the username WolfieKahletti, supposedly carried out the act on Thursday (December 19) at around 8.30pm. He is said to have recorded himself spraying a can of bed bug and flea killer all over food at a Walmart store in Phoenix, Arizona.

He then shared the footage online with his 300,000 followers on TikTok, but the video has since been deleted after it came to the attention of the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith allegedly filmed himself spraying the pesticide on items such as apples, tomatoes, potatoes, lemons, squash, bananas, and even a rotisserie chicken too. This allegedly caused damage amounting to around $930 (around £742), say authorities, according to the New York Post.

After sharing the video online, Smith is said to have gone back in to the Walmart store and removed some the items he sprayed with the bug spray from the shelf. He then put them in a trolley and left them at the back of the store. But, it’s not known how many of the infected items were left on the shelf or if anyone then later bought them and consumed them.

TikToker Charles Smith, aged 27, who posts under the username WolfieKahletti, has been arrested after allegedly spraying pesticide all over food in a supermarket. Photo by Instagram. | Instagram

After being alerted to the video, police officers contacted the influencer and on Saturday (December 21), he is said to have turned himself in to local police. Documents, seen by ABC7, allege Smith told investigators he films what he called pranks for his social media pages and makes between $6,000 (around £4,800) to $10,000 (around £8,000) per month from his content. Some of his other supposed pranks include adding bacon and eggs to a man’s washing load in a laundrette.

“This incident underscores the potential dangers of reckless actions disguised as social media pranks,” the Mesa Police Department said in a statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith is now facing charges of introducing poison, theft, criminal damage, and endangerment. A spokesperson from Walmart told ABC7 that store employees removed the directly impacted products and cleaned the affected areas of the store.