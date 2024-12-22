Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fitness influencer has died months after being shot in the face during an alleged attempted robbery.

Miguel Angel Aguilar, who was linked to celebrities suich as the Kardashian sisters, Angelina Jolie and Hailey Bieber, was allegedly followed by four armed men to his Los Angeles home on the afternoon of Friday September 13, police told TMZ.

The group of men, who had guns, are said to have approached Aguilar, who was the husband of celebrity hairstylist Priscilla Valles, after he got out of his car, the American celebrity publication has reported.

Sources told the outlet that the alleged thieves attempted to steal Aguilar's Rolex watch and he was then shot in the face. The fitness guru was rushed to hospital following the “serious” attack, but has now died.

The news of his death was announced on Instagram by fitness centre Self Made Family Training, of which Aguilar is the president of, yesterday (Saturday December 21). The post read: "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our founder and CEO, Miguel Angel Aguilar. After a courageous three-month battle following the tragic incident that took place on September 13th, 2024, Miguel peacefully passed away on December 21st, 2024 surrounded by his loved ones.”

The incident was first announced on Instagram by fitness centre Self Made Family Training also on Saturday September 14. The extent of his injuries was not revealed, but at the time he was said to be “fighting bravely”.

Fitness influencer Miguel Angel Aguilar, who has died months after being shot in the face during an alleged attempted robbery. Photo by Instagram/@selfmadefamilyinc. | Instagram/@selfmadefamilyinc

The full Instagram statement at the time read: “Dear Self Made Family, We are heartbroken to share that Miguel was involved in a serious incident last night. He sustained a gunshot injury and is currently fighting bravely in the intensive care unit. Miguel is a beloved individual, and his strength, leadership, accomplishments, and resilience have inspired many.

“We know that he is surrounded by the love and support of his family, friends, all of you, and we are confident in his ability to overcome this. During this difficult time, we ask for your prayers, positive thoughts, and support for Miguel and his loved ones, and ask that you respect the privacy of his friends and family at this time. We will provide updates as they become available. Thank you for your continued love and compassion.”

Agulair had more than 48,000 followers on Instagram, where he promoted his fitness business and gave health tips, and also offered advice to people who were also looking to start their own business.

His wife, Valles, has more than 200,000 Instagram followers, and often posts photos of celebrities she's done hair extensions for, including Kim Kardashian, her famous sisters, Angelina Jolie, Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber and more.

Valles is the step-mother of Aguilar's two daughters. In a post prior to the shooting, Aguilar shared video clips of the couple enjoying a fun trip together.

He wrote: “Life is beautiful. I can't give you any advice on marriage, but what I can say is to never stop dating. It’s about multitasking with the girls, celebrating life, and spending quality time with my beautiful wife, P. She’s my number one cheerleader in everything I do -even in gambling, where we always win! Love you!”

Valles had also posted a gushing tribute to her husband to mark his birthday, on August 1. Alongside a carousel of images of the two of them together, she wrote: “Happy Birthday to my whole heart @selfmadefamilyinc. You are my rock, a solid foundation of love, protection and togetherness. You give so much and you are beyond appreciated! You Inspire me everyday and I am so proud of the family Man that you are. I adore you and love you.”

Many tributes have been left to Aguilar on the Instagram post. One person said: “Rest in peace my friend , you always will be remembered!!! Thanks for all you did.” A second said: “This breaks my heart…the world lost a good one!” A third added: “ I love you forever brother. Will never forget the moments we shared. Your legacy will continue.”

Three men from Oakland were arrested in Nothern California in connection to the shooting and robbery. The three suspects are facing charges of murder, attempted robbery, and assault with a firearm. The three Northern California men could face life in prison if convicted, according to the LA County DA's Office.