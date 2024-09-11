A bodybuilder influencer has drowned to death at a popular beauty spot after going there to record a video - despite the fact tourists are banned from going there.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fitness guru Liu Can, aged 27, reportedly had an accident in the area of Nanchuan District, in China's municipality of Chongqing, on Thursday (September 5), which led to his untimely death.

Local police confirmed the area where Can was found was not accessible to the public and tourists were banned from going there. His family said that his body had been cremated three days after the accident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can’s devastated fans were later told of his death, and many of them left their tributes online.

Bodybuilder influencer Liu Can, aged 27, who has died of drowning. Photo by Instagram. | Instagram

A man, believed to be his uncle, said: "He was a very sunny, cheerful and kind child. We all loved him very much. His departure makes us feel extremely sad. We will hold a farewell funeral ceremony. Thank you to all the friends who have cared and supported him along the way. May he rest in peace in heaven, we will miss him forever."

Many fans simply posted crying face emojis online, or said “RIP”. Many people also called his death “tragic”.

One of Can’s friends, named as Mr Zhang, said that the bodybuilder had wanted to improve his physique through fitness, Chinese outlet Guancha reports. He had just recently opened two new fitness studios, which he promoted via his social media, before his sudden death.