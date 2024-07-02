Bodybuilder, aged 22, found dead and wrapped in a sheet in a car park as girlfriend says he felt "bad energy"
Brazilian Salomão de Moura Ribeiro Magnin, who was a champion in his field, had reportedly been shot about five times.
Magnin was killed by two men in a square in Porto Seguro, north east of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, last Friday night (June 28) at around 7.30pm according to local news reports. It’s also alleged in local reports that people near to the crime scene heard him begging for his life before he was killed.
His body was found wrapped in a sheet next to his motorbike in a luxury beach cabana car park, in the nearby the Mutá neighborhood, the morning after (Saturday June 29), according to a publication called Need to Know.
The Military Police found blood stains and two ammunition cases on the floor at the scene of the murder, according to CNN Brazil. In addition to the cases, a pair of flip-flops and two helmets were also found near the scene.
Magnin was from the city of Porto Seguro and described himself as an athlete on social media. He took part in bodybuilding competitions, and won a prize at a competition in São Paulo a few months ago. He was said to be in training for a competition in September.
He shared videos of his workouts, along with his fitness tips, with his nearly 2,000 Instagram followers. He was also a keen singer and guitarist. The investigation continues, but police do not have a suspect or a potential motive.
On social media, Magnin’s girlfriend announced her beau’s death. According to her, he had gone a night out when he suddenly disappeared. When she realized he was missing, she contacted the police, when she was informed that her boyfriend had been found dead next to his motorcycle.
She wrote: “Someone shot him today, they didn’t even take his motorcycle, I don’t know what’s going on. I don’t know how to react. I don’t know, it seems like when death appears to us, it warns us. I felt a bad energy these days, he did too. In fact, he told me that. I can’t believe that Salomão doesn’t exist anymore.”