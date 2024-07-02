Brazilian bodybuilder Salomão de Moura Ribeiro Magnin has been found dead at the age of 22. Photo by Instagram. | Instagram

A 22-year-old bodybuilder has been found dead and wrapped in a sheet in a car park after he felt “bad energy”, according to his grieving girlfriend.

Brazilian Salomão de Moura Ribeiro Magnin, who was a champion in his field, had reportedly been shot about five times.

Magnin was killed by two men in a square in Porto Seguro, north east of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, last Friday night (June 28) at around 7.30pm according to local news reports. It’s also alleged in local reports that people near to the crime scene heard him begging for his life before he was killed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His body was found wrapped in a sheet next to his motorbike in a luxury beach cabana car park, in the nearby the Mutá neighborhood, the morning after (Saturday June 29), according to a publication called Need to Know.

The Military Police found blood stains and two ammunition cases on the floor at the scene of the murder, according to CNN Brazil. In addition to the cases, a pair of flip-flops and two helmets were also found near the scene.

Magnin was from the city of Porto Seguro and described himself as an athlete on social media. He took part in bodybuilding competitions, and won a prize at a competition in São Paulo a few months ago. He was said to be in training for a competition in September.

He shared videos of his workouts, along with his fitness tips, with his nearly 2,000 Instagram followers. He was also a keen singer and guitarist. The investigation continues, but police do not have a suspect or a potential motive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On social media, Magnin’s girlfriend announced her beau’s death. According to her, he had gone a night out when he suddenly disappeared. When she realized he was missing, she contacted the police, when she was informed that her boyfriend had been found dead next to his motorcycle.