A bodybuilder influencer known as ‘Big Wicked’ shared a video with his fans where he spoke about enjoying himself because of the fleeting nature of life just days before his untimely death.

Gino Molina posted a foreboding video on his Instagram page @wicked_sc just days before he suddenly died, where he told his 36,700 followers that he was appreciating life - and also said he recognised that it could be short.

Molina, who was believed to be in his 40s, died on Monday (May 27), as confirmed by well-known New-York based fitness and health supplement company the Strength Cartel. Molina was a fitness influencer and bodybuilder known for his advocacy in bodybuilding and strength training through the company. His admirers affectionately called him “The King of Pushups” due to his extreme push-up routines in the Strength Cartel community.

He was known for sharing personal stories and messages of encouragement online, which is how he won tens of thousands of fans, but the last video he posted was particularly emotional and poignant. Many fans have now questioned if the content of the video suggested that he knew his time may be limited.

In the video, Molina spoke directly to camera. He said: "Sometimes in life, we take things for granted and we don't realise that sometimes people don't get a second chance. Sometimes we don't even know how fast things can be taken away from us."

He went on to say that he had time to reflect and realised that he could have been in another place "doing stupid things instead of being out here enjoying life." He added: "Some of us behind those walls never ever get another chance to do these things and see these things.”

He went on to speak about his time in jail, and said he often spent his time in solitary confinement. He explained: "I fell off, took a lot of things for granted but now I have snapped back out of it, trying to see at the same time that life is good. Gotta keep on striving no matter what. Gotta keep on going. Some people don't get that chance."

He captioned the video: "For all the homies and ones fighting for their lives behind the walls and to all those solid homies doing life much love keep your Head up," he wrote in the caption. Several people left tributes to Molina on the video, which was posted just hours before his death, after the news of his demise broke. One said: “Damn seems like homie already knew. Idk (I don’t know) I heard sometimes you can feel when your time is coming.” Another said: “RIP Brother! I pray you are floating above. Peacefully happy.” A third said: “He actually said goodbye if u think about it.” One other said: “RIP Rest In Paradise”. A fifth person simply said: “Love you brother”.