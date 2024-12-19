A bodybuilder and dad-of-one who has been called a “visionary leader” has been killed in a motorbike crash.

Karol Olender, aged 37, died after the road accident, which happened in Reading, Berkshire, on Sunday December 8. Olender had moved from Poland to the UK and founded the FitCookie UK fitness franchise.

A FitCookie UK spokesperson confirmed his sudden death. The spokesperson said: “It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the passing of Karol Olender. Karol was a visionary leader who dedicated his life to building this business.

"It was his passion, hard work, and commitment to excellence which helped us build the foundation of our success. During this difficult time, we ask for your understanding and respect for the privacy of our family. The spokesperson added that Olender’s influence would continue to shape the company he had built. The statement went on: “While this is a deeply sad moment for us, we want to assure our valued customers that Karol’s legacy will live on.”

On Monday, December 16, the business also posted a further tribute to their founder on Instagram, on the day they should have been celebrating a business milestone. “ On this day, we should be celebrating 16 incredible years in business. Instead, we find ourselves mourning the loss of our founder and greatest inspiration, Karol Olender,” the statement read.

It went on: “Karol was more than a leader - he was the heart and soul of this company. His dedication to providing not only the best supplements but also unparalleled customer service built the foundation of trust and loyalty we have shared with you over the years.While this is a deeply sad moment for us, we want to assure our valued customers that Karol’s legacy will live on.

Bodybuilder and dad-of-one Karol Olender, aged 37, has been killed in a motorbike crash. Photo by Instagram/@fitcookieuk. | Instagram/@fitcookieuk

“We remain committed to upholding his vision: delivering quality products with the care and passion he instilled in us. Thank you for 16 years of support. Together, we will honor Karol by continuing the work he loved and the mission he started.

The bodybuilder is survived by his wife Magdalena. also known as Maggie, and his young daughter Laura.

Olender started bodybuilding in his home city of Ostrołęka, northeast of Warsaw, in Poland. He trained under the guidance of world champion Waldemar Nol and first started competing in 2012. He took part in competitions organised by the United Kingdom Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation.

Many tributes for Olender have been left online from people across the bodybuilding industry and also his friends. One wrote: “Shocking news. Friend, I could even say brother. You are, were and will always be in our hearts. You always believed in me and supported me.”

Another said: “You will be missed. Thank you for our friendship and the light you shone with, loving your family, achieving your goals, showing what is possible. We can't believe it.” A third said: “ A truly inspirational person & a credit to Poland, the fitness industry & all his friends & family. My thoughts & prayers with you all. Rip & god bless.”