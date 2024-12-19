TikTok star Beandri Booysen has died at the age of 19 of a rare super-aging disease.

The influencer had defied expectation as she was not expected to live past the age of 14, but she was ever an optimist and refused to give up hope. It was this postive personality which led to her becoming a viral internet sensation.

Just two months ago, the teenager spoke about being determined to enjoy this Christmas with her parents as she underwent open-heart surgery. The star had turned 19 on November 20.

She was born with the rare disease called Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome which causes fast ageing in children. Only one in four million babies are born with the incurable defect and Beandri was just one of 200 known sufferers in the world. In addition, she also had osteoporosis which made her bones brittle and break.

Beandri’s mum Bea confirmed that her daughter had died yesterday (Wednesday December 18) and thanked all her fans worldwide for “loving her deeply”. She wrote online: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Beandri one of South Africa’s most beloved and inspiring young women who always radiated hope and joy.

“Beandri was known for her vibrant personality and infectious laugh and as the last surviving individual in South Africa living with the rare genetic condition Progeria. She became a symbol of awareness for Progeria and other special needs children using her unique spirit to inspire thousands worldwide. She never stopped fighting”.

Just hours before the death announcement, Bea had posted to tell Beandri’s fans that the influencer’s heart had stopped beating. Many messages of tribute and condolence have been posted to Beandri online. One person wrote: “My deepest sympathy to the parents. We are going to miss you beautiful person.”

Beandri had 269,200 followers on TikTok, and said she wanted to raise more awareness about the rare disease she had and also inspire other people going through tough times. She said in an interview earlier this year: “I’ve been living with Progeria since birth and I am used to it and I’ve learned over the years to deal with all the challenges and surgery.

“I face everything that God brings into my life and I credit my family for my strength and support by raising me as a “normal” child and not one to be seen as different to others. This made me stronger and the person I am today. I have a large TikTok presence to try and inspire and motivate those who follow me and keep them positive every single day.

“My goal is to raise awareness about other special needs individuals and show that everyone is different and unique in their own way and to give strength if I can."

Mum Bea said a memorial service will be held in due course to celebrate her life.