A popular singer has shown her support to the family of a TikTok star who was shot dead during a livestream video.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

23-year-old TikToker Xavier 'Niah Gang' Fogah was killed just after 9pm on Saturday December 7 during a live TikTok session.

The killing occurred in a yard in the southern Jamican town of Old Harbour while Fogah was engaged in a TikTok match, where users co-host with other creators in real time, with fellow creator Arribazon. Viewers were stunned as explosions erupted mid-stream, as Fogah and another man who was sat with him fled their seats. Horrified screams could be heard on the broadcast. The incident has sparked widespread speculation on social media platforms about the circumstances which led to Fogah’s death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A number of things have been highlighted and, every single one, investigators are looking into," Deputy Superintendent of Police Michael Campbell told local publication The Star.

Campbell, who is head of operations for the St Catherine South Division where the incident took place, said that while many of the posts circulating may be driven by hype or for the sake of gaining views, all angles are being thoroughly explored. "Some of them are just for the purpose of blogging, some of them are just for hype and views, but investigators explore all angles until they find things of evidential value that can help with investigations," he said.

Influencer Xavier 'Niah Gang' Fogah, aged 23, has been shot dead during a TikTok live video. Photo by Instagram. | Instagram

The man who was with Fogah, who has not been named, allegedly escaped the shooters unharmed.

Friend and Jamician muscian LA Lewis paid tribute to Fogah, describing him as a kind-hearted person who used his platform to spread love and support others, but had an occasional fiery persona during gaming sessions. He also offered a $2 million (£1.5 million) reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the killing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fogah, who was a dad-of-one, became known on TikTok for his lyrical freestyles and controversial clashes with fellow TikTokers on social media. At the time of his death, he had nearly 250,000 followers on TikTok, but his following has grown by almost 40,000 since his passing.

Among those to also pay tribute were rap superstar Nicki Minaj, who reportedly attended a livestream of a candlelight vigil for the late star on TikTok, and gifted his mum a virtual lion worth $400 (£315).

No suspects currently in custody for the killing of Fogah and the police investigation is on-going.