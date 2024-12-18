TikTok star and dad-of-one, age 23, shot dead during livestream as Nicki Minaj shows her support for his family
23-year-old TikToker Xavier 'Niah Gang' Fogah was killed just after 9pm on Saturday December 7 during a live TikTok session.
The killing occurred in a yard in the southern Jamican town of Old Harbour while Fogah was engaged in a TikTok match, where users co-host with other creators in real time, with fellow creator Arribazon. Viewers were stunned as explosions erupted mid-stream, as Fogah and another man who was sat with him fled their seats. Horrified screams could be heard on the broadcast. The incident has sparked widespread speculation on social media platforms about the circumstances which led to Fogah’s death.
“A number of things have been highlighted and, every single one, investigators are looking into," Deputy Superintendent of Police Michael Campbell told local publication The Star.
Campbell, who is head of operations for the St Catherine South Division where the incident took place, said that while many of the posts circulating may be driven by hype or for the sake of gaining views, all angles are being thoroughly explored. "Some of them are just for the purpose of blogging, some of them are just for hype and views, but investigators explore all angles until they find things of evidential value that can help with investigations," he said.
The man who was with Fogah, who has not been named, allegedly escaped the shooters unharmed.
Friend and Jamician muscian LA Lewis paid tribute to Fogah, describing him as a kind-hearted person who used his platform to spread love and support others, but had an occasional fiery persona during gaming sessions. He also offered a $2 million (£1.5 million) reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the killing.
Fogah, who was a dad-of-one, became known on TikTok for his lyrical freestyles and controversial clashes with fellow TikTokers on social media. At the time of his death, he had nearly 250,000 followers on TikTok, but his following has grown by almost 40,000 since his passing.
Among those to also pay tribute were rap superstar Nicki Minaj, who reportedly attended a livestream of a candlelight vigil for the late star on TikTok, and gifted his mum a virtual lion worth $400 (£315).
No suspects currently in custody for the killing of Fogah and the police investigation is on-going.