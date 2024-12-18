An influencer has announced the death of her husband, just one month after they got married in secret.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jocelyn Medina Ramirez, aged 39, took to her Instagram to tell her 97,000 the sad news about her new husband Michael.

The mother-of-three wrote about her love for her late spouse and said they had “happy, secretly [prepared] our beautiful wedding, a dream wedding.” She did not reveal his cause of death, but she did reference “demons” in her heartbreaking post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The influencer, who is based in Chile, posted a black and white photo of herself and Michael together. In the caption she wrote: “ I never thought I would write these words, much less a month after we got married. . . My love, I am devastated, I never imagined you would leave before. . . We always said we would go away together, that we would live to be old.

“Waking up every morning by your side was like opening my eyes in paradise. I love you as much as I have ever loved anyone. You are my perfect man, what I always asked the universe for, and I never thought it would give it to me for such a short time.

“I want you to fly high, my life, you are light and love. The demons are no longer there and never will be. Wait for me, I still have things to do on this earth and I will fly to your arms so that we can love each other in eternity.

Influencer Jocelyn Medina Ramirez with her husband Michael, who has died one month after their wedding. Photo by Instagram/@jocelyn_medina88. | Instagram/@jocelyn_medina88

“You are and will be the man I have loved the most and I will love eternally until the end of our souls. Guide me and help me to continue on this plane, my children need me, be my angel, my light in heaven, just as you were on earth. I love you eternally.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just three weeks ago, she had also posted a loved-up photo of the two with the caption: “My present and my future #goodlove”

The comments on Medina’s post have been turned off, but she continues to post images of herself and Michael to her Instagram Stories in tribute to him.