A social media star gas been killed after he was hit by a train while filming a video for his Youtube channel.

YouTuber Wirot Arayankeht, was fatally struck by the train while recording content on a bridge in Thailand on Wednesday (December 18).

The 53 year old, who was known for promoting cycling through his channel “Pai Nai Pai Kun Nam Mun Mai Tong Sai”, which means “Go Anywhere Without Petrol”, was filming near the Chulalongkorn bridge in Ratchaburi when the train struck him.

The train driver reportedly tried to warn the content creator by honking as the train approached, but could not stop in time. Arayankeht was hit and his body was dragged several metres along the track, The Nation Thailand reported. His vlogging equipment was later found scattered at the scene.

Phusanika Chantharat, an inspector at the Ratchaburi Muang police station, said the accident occurred at around 8.20am local time on the bridge over the Mae Klong river in the Muang district.

CCTV footage of the accident shows Arayankeht placing his cycle on the tracks just under an hour prior to the fatal accident, at 7.39am local time. His wife told local media the pair had dropped their daughter off at school that morning. She said that her husband told her he planned to film a video for social media before returning home, The Bangkok Post reported.

Youtuber Wirot Arayankeht was killed when he was hit by a train while filming content for his Youtube channel. Photo by Youtube. | Youtube

Police later found a video on Arayankeht’s phone showing him speaking to the camera near the railway tracks.

The train driver told police he saw Arayankeht sitting on the tracks and filming his video. He said he sounded the horn as a warning, but the influencer couldn’t move out of the way in time and he was also unable to stop the train quickly enough. The driver said stopped the train as soon as he was able to and found the social media star crushed to death. He called local police and his supervisor.

Arayankeht shared videos promoting cycling on Facebook and YouTube. He had almost 3,000 followers on his Facebook and Youtube pages.