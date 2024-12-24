Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager Youtuber who has Downs Syndrome has died of cancer.

16-year-old Paula Cisneros, known on social media as Yolopuedotodo, died earlier this month.

The popular Spanish influencer, who became known for raising awareness of Down syndrome and normalising the condition, had been battling cancer for a year before her death. She had a sarcoma, a rare cancer that develops in the bones and soft tissues, including fat, muscles, blood vessels, nerves, deep skin tissues and fibrous tissues, according to the NHS.

Her death was announced on her Instagram page by her family. Their statement read: "From today our girl with the eternal smile rests, smiles, dances and sings without pain and without medication. Paula, you have won over life, because in less than 17 years you have known how to live it, enjoy it and hold it tight, and because you have known how to win over every person who crosses your path.

"We love you with all our hearts mum, Sara, dad, Audrey and Leea and everyone who knows you. We see you in our star every day,” it concluded.

Cisneros had more than 600k followers on Instagram, which she called I Can Do Anything. Many of her fans have left tributes to her on the post. “There are no words of comfort right now, I can only hug you very tightly from a distance and tell you that your light will continue to shine, always,” one said. Another said: “Much strength family. Paula will always be remembered as the girl with the eternal smile.” A third person said: “I'm so sorry, your sister is amazing and now she shines one more star in the sky.”

16-year-old social media influencer Paula Cisneros, known on social media as Yolopuedotodo, who had Downs Syndrome, has died of cancer. Photo by Instagram/@yolopuedotodo. | Instagram/@yolopuedotodo

The influencer was very close to her sister Sara. The two created many videos together, and they each generated thousands of views. Cisneros also had two million on TikTok, and was credited with giving visibility to people with disabilities and showing her talent for fashion and digital platforms.

It was earlier this year when Sara first announced on her social media that her little sister was suffering from cancer. "After many days in hospital, many tests, a lot of pain and a lot of waiting, the words came that I wish we had never had to hear," she said at the time.

Sara recently posted a message of love for her sister online. She wrote: “You are too young to understand that being your older sister saved my life. Always together against everything, overcoming and moving forward. I love you, my little sister.”