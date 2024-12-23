TikTok star shot dead one day before his 24th birthday
Twenty-three-year-old Marlon Samuels, also known as 41 Busshead, was fatally shot at around 10pm on Friday (December 20) when he was walking towards his car.
There are reports that he would have celebrated his 24th birthday the next day. His unknown attackers reportedly fled the scene, in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Samuels died at the site of the shooting.
The Montego Bay Criminals Investigation Branch is currently investigating the incident, but there are currently not any suspects.
Samuels had gained popularity on social media platforms TikTok and Instagram. Reports indicate that he was killed shortly after doing a live feed on Instagram.
This is the second time a social media personality has been killed in recent weeks. 23-year-old TikToker Xavier 'Niah Gang' Fogah was killed just after 9pm on Saturday December 7 during a live TikTok session.
The killing occurred in a yard in the southern Jamican town of Old Harbour while Fogah was engaged in a TikTok match, where users co-host with other creators in real time, with fellow creator Arribazon.
Fogah, who was a dad-of-one, became known on TikTok for his lyrical freestyles and controversial clashes with fellow TikTokers on social media. No suspects are currently in custody for the killing of Fogah and the police investigation is on-going.
