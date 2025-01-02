Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An influencer who had fostered more than 200 children has died at the age of 32.

Dora Moono Nyambe, who had millions of followers on TikTok, died on Christmas Day.

Nyambe, who had lived in Africa since 2020, was a well-known humanitarian and had risen to online fame when she posted about her philanthropic work.

Her death, which came on Wednesday December 25, was announced by a family member on her TikTok page last week. They said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden departure of our beloved Dora. She will be remembered as a loved mother, heroine, peace philanthropist, and an extraordinary woman.”

The cause of Nyambe’s death has not been announced. The social media star had, however, posted about a foot injury in the days before her death. She first posted about her health issue in mid-December and was using crutches in her last few days, but her family have not indicated if her death was in any way linked to this.

Nyambe, who grew up in the Zambian capital of Lusaka, had fostered over 200 children throughout her life. She also educated 500 children and used her popularity on TikTok to raise money for the African community she lived in. She also launched her nonprofit called Footprints of Hope.

In addition, she helped to build schools and was appealing for donations to buy a school bus at the time of her death via a GoFundMe page. Nyambe’s friend Jenifer Manzo has posted a message to the GoFundMe page which confirms that she is continuing her friend’s legacy and will ensure the donated money, which currently stands at more than $57,000 (£45,000), will be given to the children.

Manzo wrote: “Dora was beyond grateful for each one of you and was constantly telling me how thankful she was for your love and support. In the words of my dear friend ‘you are amazing!’”.

Many messages of condolence have also been posted on the GoFundMe page. One person wrote: “ Dora was truly an inspiration and created an amazing vision. Rest easy Dora we will miss you.” Another said: “May your beautiful soul rest in peace, Ms. Dora. Thank you for your love and light.”