A social media star who filmed his injury moments after he was bitten by a highly venomous rattlesnake is in hospital and may need to have his leg amputated.

David Orin, known as @adventorin to his followers, has spent more than two weeks in hospital since the incident, which happened on Wednesday December 18.

The 25-year-old wildlife enthusiast is known for travelling around the US to find different creatures with his best friend Emma Rynear, in particular, snakes and other reptiles.

The pair were in Dixie Country, Florida when he was bitten by a diamond rattlesnake. Moments after the incident, Orin got out his phone to capture a video of the snake which had given him the potentially deadly bite.

He told his followers: “Welp, I’m cooked”. Turning the camera to capture the snake, he went on: “Alright, that right there is a fantastic eastern diamondback rattlesnake that I just got bit in the leg by when I was peeling bark.” He then showed the injury left by the bite as blood trickled down his leg, explaining that he hadn’t seen the snake.

“Alright I’m about to lose my ability to walk,” he said. The video then cut to another recording of him in a hospital bed explaining what had happened afterwards.

Influencer David Orin, aged 25, is in hospital after being bitten by a highly venomous rattlesnake. He is pictured with his friend Emma Rynear. Photo by GoFundMe. | GoFundMe

He said he managed to make it back to a car, where he thinks he went into “anaphylactic shock” as his whole body went “numb and tingly”. “The site [of the bite] on my shin felt like it was going to explode, still does,” he added.

He said that he had been taken to hospital for treatment, where he had been given antivenom. “The swelling’s still getting worse, so I need more,” the star continued. “I’m scared I’m going to die, but hopefully not.” He then showed his followers his bruised leg. He has remained in hospital ever since.

Marking his 14th day in the hospital, he shared an update on Instagram yesterday (Wednesday January 1) to say the future of his leg “is still uncertain” and that a “potential future amputation isn’t even off the table”.

Rynear has launched a “recovery fund” on GoFundMe to ask people to donate towards her friend’s medical bills and also help for his family while he recovers.

On the page she wrote: “The injury required immediate, life-saving care. After receiving 50 vials of antivenom, countless fluids, medications, treatments, and procedures, David is now making a slow but steady recovery.” So far, almost $30,000 (£24,000) has been raised towards a $35,000 (£28,000) goal.

The eastern diamondback rattlesnake is the largest rattleback species. Some reach 8 feet in length and weigh up to ten pounds. It’s known as being the most dangerous venomous snake in North America.

Diamondback venom is a potent hemotoxin that kills red blood cells and causes tissue damage. Bites are extremely painful and can be fatal to humans, according to the National Geographic. However, antivenin is widely available throughout the snake's range, and bites rarely result in death.