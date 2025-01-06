Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An influencer has been arrested after shooting a firework through a child’s bedroom window.

23-year-old Atallah Younes was detained at Berlin's Willy Brandt airport in Germany, on Saturday (January 4) as he tried to leave the city following the alleged incident, which is said to have taken place on Tuesday (December 31)

The social media star was arrested after the video which Younes had posted of him supposedly carrying out the act, which has since been deleted, went viral in Germany. Younes has since claimed he was the victim of racist attacks.

The Palestinian influencer, who has 300,000 followers on Instagram, regularly posted videos of his trip to Germany for his fans. The video of him shooting the firework through the bedroom window had 10,000,000 views before it was taken down, as reported by The Sun.

In the clip, it’s reported that the social media star lit a firework and fired it at an apartment building in the suburb of Berlin-Neukölln. It can be seen going through a dark window on the third floor and then the room lights up in yellow and orange colours as it catches fire following the firework explosion.

The window Younes had picked belonged to a child's room. But, the child was in the room at the time of the explosion.

Influencer Atallah Younes, aged 23, has been arrested after allegedly shooting a firework through a child's bedroom window on New Year's Eve.

In a follow-up video, Younes went and knocked on the door of the apartment and apologised to to the person who lived there, telling him he didn't know how the firework would take off and that he didn't mean for it to get in to the room.

But in another videos after the incident reached the German media, Younes claimed Germany was against him. He also claimed that he was also the victim of racism.

Berlin police confirmed it was conducting "investigations on suspicion of attempted serious arson."

Younes tried to fly to Amman, Jordan, on Saturday (January 4) but was arrested by police officers, who were armed with semi-automatic rifles, as he was talking to a local reporter about the incident.

As he was at Willy Brandt's baggage drop area, Younes told a Bild reporter: "I just wanted to celebrate. I didn't know it was so dangerous. I went to sleep and the next day I saw that the video had 10 million views."

Younes was taken to the local police station and missed his flight home. He is being held on "suspected of serious arson on New Year's Eve".