An influencer’s husband is said to have asked her for a divorce after she jumped on stage to kiss the lead singer of a band during a concert - and the kiss was caught on camera.

Miriam Cruz, known on social media as Daysha Official, made a “long awaited dream” come true when she attended a concert of bachata band Aventura when she managed to get on stage and kiss the lead singer, Romeo Santos.

The kiss took place at the band’s concert in the Dominican Republic on Saturday December 28, NME reports, making a late Christmas present for social media star Cruz. But, her happiness was said to be short lived when her husband saw a video of the kiss and asked her for a divorce.

The video, which has been shared by social media and is presumed to have been recorded by a fellow gig-goer, shows Cruz greeting band members before hugging and kissing frontman Romeo Santos after being invited on stage to sing a song with the group.

Aventura then went on to perform their song La Guerra, while Cruz, who shares children with her now estranged husband, sat beside Santos with a hand on his lap.

After the event, the influencer said in a now-deleted social media post that the kiss with Santos caused her marriage to end - and though she said this was a “very high cost” she doesn’t regret her actions.

Miriam Cruz, known on social media as Daysha Official, has reportedly been asked for a divorce by her husband after she kissed Romeo Santos, lead singer of the band Aventura on stage at one of their concerts. Photo by X. | X

She is reported to have told her 140,000 followers: “I have to acknowledge that this achievement came at a very high cost: the breakup of my 10-year marriage.” She went on to say that she got “carried away by nerves and emotion, without considering how this could affect my family”.

Despite the kiss causing her husband to separate from her, Cruz said she was still “happy” that her “long-awaited dream” had actually happened, and added that it was what she “imagined for years both awake and asleep” would come true.

She also defended her decision to kiss Santos despite being married: “For me, it's not just about admiring the artist, but also about valuing the great human being that he is. I have followed and admired him for a long time.”

She went on to say that respected her ex-husband's decision to get a divorce, although she was “overcome with deep sadness” because of it. She also apologised to him.

Cruz wrote: “From the bottom of my heart, I am very sorry. It was never my intention to hurt you. I just hope that, even though we are separated, we can maintain peace and unity for the sake of our children.”

On her TikTok account, Cruz often posted loved up videos with her now soon-to-be ex-husband and also their children. She also posted several clips of herself on stage at the concert with the caption “I've been a fan since forever”, but she did not post footage of the kiss.

Social media users are divided in their opinion on the situation. Some believe that a divorce is “1000%” justified as “cheating is cheating” - and it was in front of thousands of other people. Others have labelled Cruz’s ex-husband as “insecure” and have said they disagree with his choice to leave a decade-long marriage over one kiss.

Aventura was formed in the Bronx, New York, and consists of Romeo Santos, Henry Santos, Lenny Santos and Max Santos. They are considered the first big bachata group that originated in the US instead of the Dominican Republic. The band was on a nine-month reunion tour until January 5, and now the band has split to allow all the members to concentrate on their solo projects.