TikToker, aged 20, who killed six people in a car crash is sentenced to prison in sweetheart plea deal
Noah Galle drove a BMW at 150mph and smashed into the back of an SUV, killing all six of the passengers onboard during a January 2022 car accident which happened when he was 17 years old.
He took a guilty plea at a court hearing on Monday (January 6) and has agreed to serve a 12-year prison sentence for his crime. Galle, who is the son of a prominent attorney, Craig Galle, could have faced a 55-year sentence however, local publication the Palm Beach Post reported.
The victims of the crash, Mirlaine Julceus, 45, Remize Michel, 53, Marie Louis, 60, Michel Saint, 77, Filaine Dieu, 46 and Vanice Percina, 29, were travelling together from the farm where they worked on January 27 2022, when their Nissan Rouge was struck at the back by Galle.
Before the deadly accident, Galle was known for posting videos on TikTok of him driving at high speeds down highways and offering his followers $25 if they could correctly guess the speed he was driving at. It is not stated on his arrest report whether he has a video of him driving on the night of the crash, which took place near Delray Beach, in Palm Beach, Florida, according to the Post.
At the court hearing, Galle’s defense attorney Liz Parker read out his statement of remorse. She said her client “wished every day” that he died in the crash instead of the victims. Family members of the victims did not attend Monday’s hearing.
The plea deal was negotiated by Galle’s legal team and Chief Assistant State Attorney Al Johnson. Johnson issued a statement following sentencing where he said that the families of the victims did not object and the prosecution felt it was an “appropriate resolution.”
“The victims’ families have written to us that they did not object to this plea,” Johnson said. “Some of them didn’t even want him to go to jail at all. One wanted us to drop the case entirely. What is the proper sentence in the case like this? No amount of prison time will bring the victims back to their families. We feel this is an appropriate resolution. This case is a tragedy.”
Speaking outside of court when asked about the sentencing, Johnson reportedly told the Post: “This is under the Dave Aronberg administration. I’m not going to comment past that, because it’s not really appropriate."
Circuit Judge Sherri Collins ordered Galle to post a one-minute video on social media talking about the importance of safe driving. He was also ordered to complete 800 hours of community service and take a 12-hour driving course.
He was also ordered to attend a panel where he will hear stories from crash victims about how injuries from dangerous driving have affected their lives. His driver’s license has been revoked for three years.