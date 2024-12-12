A woman was left with three major spinal injuries that “required immediate surgery to save her from permanent paralysis” after a “horrendous” car crash.

A friend of the woman involved in the accident has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to help “in this hour of need” and “support her through this difficult time”. The car of the woman, named as Kate, came off the road and “was left completely flattened after hitting a tree.”

On the page it reads: “She had to punch and kick her way out of the window, and drag herself to the side of an empty road with no street lights. If it hadn't been for her smartwatch, she may not have been found in time.

“She lay on the side of the road in freezing temperatures for three hours, before being found by the police. When she eventually made it to hospital, it was ascertained that she had three major spinal injuries that required immediate surgery to save her from permanent paralysis. She also broke nine ribs, punctured her lung, and broke seven bones in her neck.”

It adds: “Despite Kate being an incredibly resilient person, she is in constant pain since she left the trauma ward. She is unable to do much and requires assistance with most things. Her lovely partner Igs, is doing his best to help, but I think we would all hope for help in these situations.

Kate’s “flattened” car. (Photo: GoFundMe) | GoFundMe

“Kate is an incredible person. We have been friends for over 20 years. She is integral to so many peoples lives. It breaks my heart to see her in this state. I want us all to help her in this hour of need. The money raised will go to support her through this difficult time. Please donate if you can, and share!”.

The page has added picture of Kate as well as her flattened car. The page has a target £2,000 and this has already smashed this target with over £3,000 being raised as of Thursday 12 December.