A mother is raising money for an “incredible” charity for the “care they give towards those families who have tragically lost a child”.

Becky Fitzgerald has set up the fundraiser on GoFundMe with a target of £2,000. The fundraiser has now raised over £5,000.

Becky said she is raising money for Alder Hey Children's Charity as the after-care that Alder Hey Snow Drop Centre in Liverpool “provided for Jaiden, me, and my family was amazing”. She explained: “On July 5 2024, I woke up and opened my bedroom door to find my son on the landing. Jaiden had passed away.

“He had a dressing gown tie wrapped around his neck which had got tangled and I was too late to save him. I tried my very best to resuscitate him whilst on the phone to the paramedics. They finally arrived and took over.

“He was still unresponsive, with no heartbeat , and we were blue lighted to Alder Hey. They tried their very best, but after a while, I was told there was nothing more they could do.

“Jaiden was 12, soon to be 13, and had additional needs. ASD, ADHD, sleep disorder, learning disability, sensory processing disorder and epilepsy. We had always spent so much time in Alder Hey with his appointments, and many of times I thought I was going to lose him due to his epilepsy.”

She added: “I never thought something like this would ever happen. The tie off my dressing gown had been missing for months. He found it that morning and I will never know how this tragedy happened to him. All I know is that this was such a tragic and horrific accident.”

Becky, of Liverpool, said that the staff at the Alder Hey Snow Drop Centre, an NHS Hospital Trust, are “incredible” and “gave such a calming and gentle approach to bereaved families, offering teas and coffees, along with words of comfort”. She said: “I feel it's important to give back to Alder Hey and the Snow Drop centre, as a thank you, and so they can provide more of what is needed for bereaved families like ourselves.

“Whether it's extra blankets, books, tea and coffee facilities, extra staff or anything that would be of use to the hospital. Jaiden spent a big part of his life in Alder Hey, and he spent his last moments in there too. Please help us raise money for this incredible place.”

Becky also added that she will be hosting a charity event in June in Liverpool city centre 2025 in memory of Jaiden “with lots of prizes to be won” and “all proceeds going to Alder Hey.” She said: “I hope to raise as much money as possible for this amazing place, and I will continue to do so in memory of gorgeous boy, Jaiden.”

So far the appeal has raised more than £5,000 and Becky said: “I am unbelievably overwhelmed. Thank you so much to everyone who has donated and shared. I am in absolute tears.”