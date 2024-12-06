Musical theatre star Kyle Birch was playing the role of Usher in ‘A Strange Loop’ in London’s Barbican.

Kyle Birch’s longtime agent Russell Smith shared the news of his passing in a statement on X which read: “It is with great sadness that I share this news.

“I am heartbroken to announce that my dear friend and client, Kyle Birch, passed away on the evening of Monday, December 2, 2024.

“Kyle was a truly remarkable talent, with vocal abilities that could move audiences to tears. His voice wasn’t just beautiful- it was soulful, powerful, and deeply resonant, capable of conveying emotions that stayed with you long after the final note. But beyond his artistry, Kyle was the most tender and lovely man I could ever hope to work with, a gentle and kind-hearted soul whose warmth made every interaction special. I adored him.

“He had a gorgeous smile that could light up any room, a presence that lifted spirits, and an energy that inspired everyone around him.

“Kyle’s star shone brightest when he took on the role of User in a A Strange Loop at the Barbican. As the leading man, he delivered a performance so profound and nuanced that anyone lucky enough to witness it could see just how extraordinary he truly was, Kyle poured his heart into every monment on stage, leaving an indelible mark on all who watched him. He had me roaring with laughter one moment, and then moved to tears the ver next second- both twitch the emotion of his storytelling and the overwhelming feeing of pride.”

Russell Smith went on to say “Rest in peace,m Kyle. You will be missed more than words can ever express, but your legacy will live on in every heart you touched!”

Following Russell Smith’s statement, tributes have been pouring in for Kyle Birch. Martin Johnston said: “A truly beautiful and heartfelt tribute. Sincere condolences to you and all who mourn the loss of Kyle. May his memory be forever blessed.”

According to Playbill, “Mr. Birch's other theatre credits included a tour of The Color Purple, Once On This Island at Southwark Playhouse and I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire at Southwark Playhouse, which he performed in while also appearing in a London Palladium Bat Boy concert.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to honour Kyle Brich and honour his family. It has so far raised over £19K and had an original goal of £10K.