A number of actors have passed away since the iconic Christmas film, Home Alone, was first released.

A total of 17 actors who featured in at least one of the six films have died and some of them you'll definitely remember. Home Alone is a Christmas film classic, and one of its stars Kieran Culkin who plays Kevin has shared that he didn’t fully grasp the plot when he was acting in it.

Culkin told Los Angeles Times: "I had no idea what that movie was about when I saw it, and I was in it. I was at the premiere, and I was dying laughing. It was the funniest thing I had ever seen. I had no idea what the movie was about.”

The original Home Alone film came out nearly 35 years ago in 1990. Listed below are all of the actors who have sadly passed away since.

Billie Bird

Billie Bird made a cameo as Irene at the airport. Kate McCallister (Catherine O'Hara) attempts to buy a plane ticket from her after realising that Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) is missing. The actor died at the age of 94 in 2002 from Alzheimer's Disease.

Roberts Blossom

Roberts Blossom played the Old Man Marley character in the original film. Kevin's brother Buzz (Devin Ratray) claims Marley murdered his whole family and mummified their bodies. Blossom passed away at the age of 87 in 2011.

Eddie Bracken

Bracken starred as toy shop owner Mr. Duncan. He ran the Duncan's Toy Chest in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Bracken died from surgery complications in 2002.

John Candy

Comedy legend John Candy played Gus Polinsky, polka king of the Midwest. The actor died at the age of 43 while filming Wagons East in 1994.

John Candy (Left). (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Clarke Devereux

In the first film Clarke Devereux played the police officer who goes to check up on Kevin at the house. The actor died of cancer in November 2021.

Bill Erwin

Bill Erwin features in Home Alone as Irene's husband Ed, who doesn't fall for Kate's bribes. He famously said: "She's got her own earrings, a whole shoebox full of them — dangly ones!" He died at the age of 96 in 2010.

Ralph Foody

The actor named Ralph Foody starred as Johnny, the gangster in parody movie Angels with Filthy Souls. "Keep the change, ya filthy animal!" was his iconic line. He died from cancer in 1999 aged 71.

John Heard

Heard who played Kevin's father Peter died of cardia arrest in 2017 aged 71. He was also known for his roles in Big, Awakenings and The Sopranos.

John Heard. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Marian Seldes

Seldes played Mrs Hess in the third Home Alone movie - the grumpy neighbour of Alex (Alex D. Linz). Seldes died in 2011 aged 86.

Other Home Alone actors who have died include:

A.M. Columbus

Fred Krause

Rip Taylor

Leonard Tepper

Mario Todisco

Lenny Von Dohlen

James Cole

Ed Asner