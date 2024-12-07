A four-year-old boy has died after being hit by a bus in the West Midlands.

Police said the driver of the bus is assisting with inquiries after the death in High Street, Tipton, Sandwell. According to West Midlands Police, “nothing could be done” to save the boy after the bus had struck him.

Officers are seeking dashcam footage of the incident, which happened shortly before 4.55pm on Friday (December 6).

West Midlands Police said in a statement: “The boy was found with serious injuries and heartbreakingly nothing could be done to save him. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this devastating time and we’ll be doing all we can to support them.

“We need to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and has not already spoken to our officers.

“We’re particularly after any dashcam footage which could assist our inquiries into exactly what happened.”

Witnesses can contact the force via live chat on its website, by calling 101 and quoting log 3612 of 6/12/24 or emailing [email protected].