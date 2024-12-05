The brother of a British man who was found dead in a lift shaft in Turkey has claimed that he was murdered.

Tyler Kerry, 20, was found dead inside the lift at the Trendy Lara Hotel in Antalya on Friday morning (November 28). He had been on holiday with his girlfriend Molly and his grandparents, Collette and Ray, as well as other relative.

Now his younger brother, Mason Read, has told BBC News that he believed his sibling was “100%” murdered. Mason, who was one of the relatives to have found Tyler unresponsive, said that some members of their group had been drinking at the hotel bar in the early hours of Friday morning when his brother vanished.

Tyler Kerry, a 20-year-old labourer from Basildon, Essex, was discovered early Friday morning at the bottom of the lift shaft in a hotel in Antalya, Turkey | GoFundMe

After searching for the 20-year-old labourer, Mason said he found him a the bottom of the lift shaft seriously injured. The family previously stated that Tyler had been found “flat on his face” wearing only his underwear.

Mason added that subsequent searches led to the discovery of his brother’s vape on the hotel’s first floor, which had been covered in blood. He said: "My brother's been killed, 100%. I want to see justice for my boy.

"It's killing me sitting here thinking of everything that could’ve happened to him. Me and the family, we can't cope just living in the dark. We need to know now."

Collette, Tyler’s grandmother, also said that police in Turkey were treating the young man's death as suspicious. The 56-year-old and his husband Ray had booked the holiday as a “treat” for the family, adding: "It was a family holiday of a lifetime for us that turned into a nightmare.”

A GoFundMe page had been set up in memory of Tyler by Alex Price, his uncle. The fundraiser, which has reached the target of £6,000 to support the family with “unforseen costs of dealing with the consequences of such a tragic incident, particularly the inevitable costs of laying Tyler to rest and ensuring he has a fitting and respectful funeral/memorial”.

Alex said in the fundraising page: “He was just 20 years old. A young man full of personality, kindness and compassion with his whole life ahead of him. He was completely devoted to his family and girlfriend Molly. We are all absolutely devastated.”