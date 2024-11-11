A British teenager is in intensive care after being hit by a paraglider while having lunch with her family on holiday in Turkey.

Lily Nichol, 15, was enjoying a meal on the last day of her family holiday in Turkey when the freak accident happened leaving her in intensive care. Lily is set to have a back operation thanks to thousands of pounds donated to help her.

The teen was rushed to Letoon Hospital in Fethiye, Turkey, where she is being looked after by medics. She will now need a back surgery and a chin operation, ramping up her family's hospital bills to £45,000.

But Mum Lyndsey Logan said she's feeling relieved after a fundraiser to help her girl has passed an incredible £22,000 on Sunday (10 November). Lyndsey was unaware that their holiday did not include travel insurance - and when Lily arrived at the hospital, they were met with the massive bill.

Lyndsey, 39, told The Sun: "I feel so relieved. I’ve put that down as a deposit… she’s booked in for an operation tomorrow on her back.” The mum-of-two from Durham said she couldn't be more grateful for the outpouring of support and donations from strangers.

Lily, who was meant to fly home on Friday evening (8 November), still remains in severe pain despite being on medication as her back is broken in four places. The accident occurred on Friday afternoon.

The family were on the final day of their trip to the popular resort of Oludeniz, when the horror unfolded. Lyndsey was enjoying lunch with her two girls Megan, 19, and Lily, 15, when her youngest daughter was “wiped out” by a paraglider at the table.

Lyndsey said: “I just remember Lily just eating, biting into a slice of pizza and this paraglider just came from nowhere and just totally wiped her out over the table. She face-planted the table and we tried to get her up. Obviously she was unconscious and she had a stroke while she was down. I thought she was dead.

“So I pulled her, we tried, everyone pulled her back onto her side and her eye was all gashed open. The ambulance came, they took her away and we half had to go into the hotel, I got a passport to go to the hospital.”