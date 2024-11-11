Police investigating the death of an American tourist believe an Irishman killed the 31 year-old before putting her body in a suitcase and dumping it in a woodland.

In a new statement, Hungarian police said the 37 year-old Irishman arrested on suspicion of murder admitted to killing Mackenzie Michalski but claimed it was an accident. The man, according to police, was arrested outside an apartment complex in Budapest on Thursday November 7.

The new statement published on the official website of the Hungarian police reads: "At a nightclub, she (Mackenzie Michalski) met an Irish man a few years older than her, with whom she went to another nightclub, danced there, got closer, and then the girl decided to go to the man's rented apartment in the district, where they had an intimate relationship. He then put the girl's body in the suitcase, then rented a car and set off towards Lake Balaton with the suitcase in the trunk.

“He hid his victim in a wooded area on the outskirts of Szigliget, then drove back to Budapest, where he was arrested”. Detectives leading the murder investigation said the Irishman "admitted that he killed the woman" but claimed that it was an accident.

Detectives added that the 37-year-old suspect took them to where he had left the suitcase containing Ms Michalski's remains. A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs told The Irish Mirror: "The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of this case and is providing consular assistance. As with all cases, the Department does not comment on the specific details of individual cases."

According to reports by Hungarian media outlets, Ms Michalski's friends raised the alarm when she failed to return to the Airbnb apartment she was staying in on November 5. Ms Michalski also missed a flight she had booked from Hungary to Amsterdam.

Friends of Ms Michalski set-up a GoFundMe fundraising page on Friday (8 November) which has so far raised over $40,000. The funds are being raised to “bring Kenzie home”.