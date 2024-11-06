When you think you have heard it all, something else crazier and weirder pops up.

The popular Italian holiday destination Lake Como has decided to sell cans of air to tourists for $10. This is not a joke, it is real life and surely, no one would be crazy enough to buy it.

Each can is said to contain 400 millilitres of “100% authentic air” collected from Lake Como which has become increasingly popular with tourists in recent years thanks to its beauty and its celebrity associations including George and Amal Clooney. Lake Como is also featured in films including “Casino Royale” and “House of Gucci”.

The can of air initiative has been launched by marketing specialist Davide Abagnale who aims to “create a souvenir that could be easily transported in a suitcase for tourists” and “something original, fun and even provocative,” a spokesperson for ItalyComunica told CNN on Monday. Abagnale told CNN: “It’s not a product, it’s a tangible memory that you carry in your heart.”

But a can of air, really? Let’s be honest it’s basically a can of nothing and who knows if it is actually air from Lake Como...

Also, what happens when you open it? Ah, the fresh air of Lake Como escapes and that’s that. It’s a hilarious concept and idea, and one which will work in getting people to talk about Lake Como. It might even become viral due to how stupid, and funny, it is.

However, it actually isn’t the first Italian tourist spot to offer a can of its finest air. Abagnale told CNN the idea actually came from other locations, like Naples, where the local air has been sold for years. Even here in the UK, in 2020, one company began selling bottles of “authentic” air from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to provide UK residents overseas with the scent of home. Tourists can also buy cans of air in Iceland.

I think tourists should just save their money. It is another way of drawing money from visitors, which isn’t a bad thing, but selling cans of air is pretty laughable.

Enjoy the air of the destination while you are there. Breathe it in, savour it all in the moment - and forget about purchasing a can filled with nothing.