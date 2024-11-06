A British tourist plunged from a hotel balcony in Thailand while allegedly intoxicated and covered in faeces.

The 51-year-old was staying at a hotel in a popular red-light district in a coastal resort city. The Brit had arrived in the country on September 23.

He was reported to be “extremely drunk” when he returned to his room at The Freelancer Hotel in the early hours of Monday morning (4 November). Staff said they heard groans and banging in the room but thought nothing of it until the man's legs tore through the ceiling of an adjacent internet café.

The café, packed with late-night gamers, was thrown into chaos as the naked holidaymaker cried for help with his legs dangling through the floorboards. Paramedics said they found the tourist in a dazed state and covered in excrement while half-lodged in the ceiling.

The police department confirmed that the man sustained only minor injuries when emergency responders freed him from the wooden ceiling boards. Police covered him with a blanket before escorting him to the ambulance, where he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and observation.

Staff and officers who inspected the Brit's room discovered a “stomach-churning stench” and excrement smeared across the floor. However, officers confirmed they had found “nothing illegal.”

Lieutenant Thanawee Yarangsee, who responded to the incident, said: “The tourist had minor injuries but he will be discharged from hospital to have time to rest and become sober. We have some ideas about what he was doing in the room to make it so dirty but there was nothing illegal. It is his private life, so he will have to speak with the hotel to negotiate the bill.”

No witnesses saw the exact moment he fell, and police and hotel staff are investigating how the holidaymaker ended up in such a state.