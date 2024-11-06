A British holidaymaker has been found dead on a beach in Lanzarote.

The body was found yesterday morning (Tuesday 5 November) at Playa Chica, a small sandy cove in the resort of Puerto del Carmen regarded as one of the best family beaches on the island. Police say they are investigating but there is nothing at this stage pointing to the death being suspicious.

The dead tourist has been described as a 34-year-old man. Emergency services were alerted just after 7.30am yesterday.

It was not immediately clear who had found the body. It is thought to have been removed before most of the first sun-seekers arrived to take advantage of the warm weather. The Civil Guard in Lanzarote has not yet released an official statement.

It comes after another British man, 35, was found dead in the village of Mojacar, near a popular beach. Blood was reportedly seen on the walls and floor of the unidentified spot where his body was found.

He was found near Vantanicas beach, a popular local spot for visitors to the area. Mojacar is a popular destination for tourists in Andalucia, southern Spain.