The Foreign Office has issued a do no travel warning for 19 countries - and updated its advice for popular destinations.

This week, the Foreign Office has updated its advice for popular holiday hotspots including Spain and Amsterdam. Spain has been hit with continuous travel warnings over recent weeks as deadly floods hit the country.

Severe weather alerts have been issued and thousands have been evacuated from spots in southern Spain as a powerful storm brought a month’s worth of rain. Malaga was hit first by the storm, with flooded hospitals forced to limit services and around 4,000 people in the region evacuated on Wednesday (13 November), prompting the Foreign Office to update its alert.

Brits are advised to check the latest travel advice before visiting any of the countries with warnings in place. Should the travel advice escalate to advising against all travel, holidaymakers with booked trips will receive full refunds from their tour operators. However, if you decide to cancel your trip without an official travel warning, it's unlikely you'll see any of your money returned.

(Photo: NationalWorld/Kim Mogg)

Listed below are the new travel warnings.

Peru

UK tourists heading outside the European Union for holidays in South America have been warned over rules in Peru. UK holidaymakers could be 'detained' if they do not honour visa rules.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) gave Britons some updated information on visas and told holidaymakers: "You can travel to Peru without a visa for tourism or short visits. If you are travelling for any other reason, check the requirements with the Peruvian Consulate General in the UK (in Spanish).

"When you arrive in Peru, you will normally get permission to stay for up to 90 days in a 180-day period. The 180-day period is calculated from the date of your first entry into Peru. Immigration officials can grant you a maximum of 183 days in a 365-day period as a visitor or tourist."

Spain

The UK Foreign Office has issued a fresh warning to British travellers in Spain as the country continues to be battered by heavy rainfall. In the latest update issued on November 13, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “Severe weather and flooding is affecting many areas along the Mediterranean coastline of Spain.

“In particular, many parts of the Valencia region and Castilla La Mancha continue to be severely affected by recent flooding. Journeys may be affected. Check the latest weather warnings from Spain’s meteorological office before you travel and follow instructions from local authorities.”

Sri Lanka

UK tourists are being warned of possible terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka. On November 14, it said: "There is a high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests and British nationals, including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British nationals as targets.

"Stay aware of your surroundings at all times. UK Counter Terrorism Policing has information and advice on staying safe abroad and what to do in the event of a terrorist attack. Find out how to reduce your risk from terrorism while abroad."

It added: "Terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in Sri Lanka. "Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreign nationals and tourists such as:

Hotels

Bars, restaurants and night clubs

Beaches

Tourist sites

Places of worship

Large public gatherings, including major events, public holidays, religious occasions

"Avoid crowded public places. Stay aware of your surroundings at all times, keep up to date with local media reports and follow the advice of local authorities."

Amsterdam

British holidaymakers heading to Amsterdam have been urged to monitor “local guidance” following violence in the city. In an update to its travel advice for the Netherlands published on November 11, the FCDO said: “In response to violence on 7 November in Amsterdam city centre against visiting Israeli football supporters, the Amsterdam Municipality has put extra policing measures in place. If you are in Amsterdam, check the local guidance.”

UK tourists in the Netherlands are also reminded that terrorism, pick pockets and fake police scams are significant risks to be aware of. The FCDO warns that “terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in the Netherlands” which “could be indiscriminate”.

FCDO advises against all travel

Recently, travel advice has been updated for Middle Eastern countries to reflect ongoing hostilities between Israel and Lebanon that could escalate quickly and pose risks for regional escalation. “On 1 October, Iran launched around 200 ballistic missiles at Israel. On 26 October, Israel carried out military action against Iran. Monitor this travel advice and other media as the situation is changing fast,” says the FCDO.

If you choose to make the journey against FCDO advice, travel insurance will be invalidated, and there may be a lack of consular support in the event of an emergency overseas. Listed below are all of the countries that have a do not travel warning.

Afghanistan - “The security situation is volatile” Belarus - “You face a significant risk of arrest” Burkina Faso - except to the capital, Ouagadougou Central African Republic - except to the capital, Bangui Haiti - “Due to the volatile security situation” Iran - “British nationals are at significant risk of arrest” Iraq - except to the Kurdistan Region of Iraq Israel - against all travel to Gaza, The West Bank and Northern Israel. All but essential travel to the rest of Israel Lebanon - “Due to risks associated with the ongoing conflict between Israel, Lebanese Hezballah and other non-state actors” Libya - “The local security situation is fragile” Mali - except to Bamako Niger - except to the capital city of Niamey Russia - “Due to the risks and threats from its continuing invasion of Ukraine” South Sudan - “Due to the risk of armed violence and criminality” Sudan - “Ongoing military conflict in Khartoum” Syria - “Ongoing conflict and unpredictable security conditions” The Occupied Palestinian Territories - against all travel to Gaza, The West Bank and Northern Israel. All but essential travel to the rest of the OPTs Ukraine - “Ongoing risk of harm to British nationals from Russian attacks across all of Ukraine” Yemen - “Unpredictable security conditions”