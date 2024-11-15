Manchester Airport: Emirates plane surrounded by fire engines on runway after passengers hear terrifying 'loud bang'
The noise caused the Emirates flight from Manchester to Dubai to be grounded for three hours on Wednesday morning (13 November). Flight EK22 was grounded after passengers reported hearing a terrifying "loud bang", despite the plane already being an hour behind its scheduled 10am departure.
The aircraft, allegedly suffered from an engine technical fault and halted abruptly. This led to fire engines racing to meet it on the runway in case of a serious blaze, a move confirmed as routine by Manchester Airport officials.
With a major fault, the double-decker Airbus A380 was forced to spend the day undergoing repairs before returning to Dubai. While the plane was returned to the stand, travellers were reportedly kept aboard for about three hours in limbo as staff mulled over repair possibilities and aircraft replacement options.
In the end, the passengers were booted off the flight, leading to long lines at passport control. They were eventually offered seats on alternative Emirates flights from other UK locations, reports the Manchester Evening News.
In response to the incident, an Emirates spokesperson conveyed their apologies for the inconvenience. The spokesperson said: "Emirates can confirm flight EK22 from Manchester to Dubai on 13 November was cancelled due to a technical fault.
