A woman is missing after “never showing up” from a connecting flight from LAX airport to New York City.

Geordan Ingrum Montalvo posted on Facebook that she last spoke to her niece, Hannah Midori Eve Kobayashi, on Sunday night (10 November) at Los Angeles International Airport where she was meant to get a connecting flight to New York City. Montalvo wrote: “I last spoke to her on Sunday night from LAX airport.

“She was trying to get a flight to NY to meet me but never got on the connecting flight. Please spread the word out and help us find her. Thank you.“

A woman is missing after “never showing up” from a connecting flight from LAX airport to New York City. (Photo: Hannah Midori Eve Kobayashi/Facebook) | Hannah Midori Eve Kobayashi/Facebook

Montalvo attached a picture of Hannah to the post which has information on her appearance. It reads that Hannah is 5’10, has brown hair, brown eyes and is fair with freckles. It adds that she was last seen at LAX as she was on her way from Maui to New York City to see her family.

The text says: “LAX police have been notified and are helping us to look for her! Please share so we can get her back home”.

Many users commented on the post saying that they have shared it. One user wrote: “Shared, sure hope it's nothing and she's safe. Please keep us up to date. Love you”. Another said: “I’m so sorry, I hope she’s found safe!”.