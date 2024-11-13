Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man reported missing for three days has been found dead inside a tanning bed at a gym.

The discovery was made on Monday morning after gym members at a Planet Fitness in Indianapolis, Indiana, noticed a foul odour. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 39-year-old Derek Sink, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.

According to police, Sink entered the gym on Friday and never left. He was reported missing by his family on Sunday. Surveillance footage and an ankle monitor he was wearing confirmed he stayed in the gym. A needle was reportedly found near the tanning bed where his body was discovered.

Planet Fitness, which closed at 9pm on Friday and reopened at 5am Monday after limited weekend hours, found Sink’s body around 9am Monday morning, according to The Indianapolis Star.

Elizabeth Len, a gymgoer, described the discovery to local NBC affiliate WTHR: “I was kind of like sniffing, trying not to look crazy, but I was like, ‘Something smells really awful here.’” Len followed the odour to the tanning room, where it grew stronger.

Derek Sink, 39, was found dead inside a tanning bed at Planet Fitness gym three days after being reported missing. | WTHR

Planet Fitness has since closed off the tanning facilities, and the franchise owner is cooperating with authorities. In a statement, it said: “We were deeply saddened by the passing of one of our members.

McCall Gosselin, the chief of corporate affairs at Planet Fitness, said: “We are working closely with local authorities in their investigation… At Planet Fitness, we have robust operational brand protocols in place, as the safety and well-being of our members is our top priority.”

Sink’s family revealed he had struggled with drug use. They are calling for stricter cleaning and safety policies at the gym. The police have stated there is no suspicion of foul play, but the investigation into Sink’s death remains ongoing.