A sacked Greater Manchester Police officer has been sentenced to nine years in jail for sexually assaulting a child whilst on duty.

Dean Dempster, 35, from Manchester, was one of three officers responding to a domestic incident involving an adult and children on December 29, 2023. He then sexually abused a six-year-old girl while taking an account away from colleagues.

He was immediately confronted by his supervisor when he returned to duty the next morning. Following his arrest, police found further evidence including making of indecent images of children, to which he pleaded guilty to six counts of including two counts of the most serious category A.

Police also found images on his mobile phone taken from his body-worn video camera at the incident in December 2023 of a second clothed child, and of another clothed child at a separate incident dating back to 2022. The victims of both families have been made aware and kept updated.

Dempster pleaded guilty to two counts of Misconduct in a Public Office for abusing the permission granted to him as a police officer and for using footage, captured for a policing purpose, to possess for his own perverse gratification.

Former Greater Manchester Police officer Dean Dempster, 35, has been jailed for nine years for sexually assaulting a child on duty | GMP

He was convicted and sacked by the Chief Constable at an accelerated misconduct hearing earlier this year. He has since admitted six counts of making indecent images, and two counts of misconduct in public office.

Dempster, who has been barred from policing, has also been ordered to serve five years on licence following his prison sentence, as well as to sign the sex offenders’ register for life

Deputy Chief Constable Terry Woods said: “I am angry and appalled at this abhorrent abuse of responsibility and trust. We commend the bravery of this young victim for coming forward. We apologise to her family and know nothing will ever undo the harm Dempster has caused to his victims.

“Dempster represents the very worst of society. He is not a police officer; he is a child sex offender, a criminal, and he has no right to be near police uniform or serve the public. Dempster was rightfully arrested and charged before he could ever work in our communities again.

“We have thoroughly reviewed Dempster’s vetting and can confidently say there was nothing to remotely suggest he had a sexual interest in children. He was a man with a career in public service and his record showed no signs of warning.

“Dempster is a depraved exception who we have wasted no time in dismissing and disowning. The thousands of officers he has let down are committed to the protection of children in Oldham and Greater Manchester, and anyone who undermines this priority has no place in GMP.”