As NationalWorld’s Silent Crime campaign continues to highlight crimes affecting everyday lives, here are some of the crime stories from around the country.

The ‘Silent Crime’ campaign aims to highlight under-reported and unresolved low-level crimes which are blighting communities up and down the country. We want to hear from you about your experience, whether justice was served or not.

A thief who stole a woman’s handbag as she waited for her workplace to open has been jailed, the Halifax Courier reports.

Kevin Bowler

Kevin Bowler, 43, grabbed the victim’s bag as she waited to go into the historic Dean Clough complex in June this year. The court heard that the serial offender had 34 previous convictions for 70 offences and was subject to a suspended prison sentence at the crime of the crime.

His downfall came when he dropped his own items at the scene, including his bank card which had his name on it. The court also heard that he woman, who was injured on her hand in the incident, no longer felt safe.

Bowler, of Rawson Street North, Halifax, admitted the robbery charge and has now been sentenced to 22 months in prison.

Two teenagers in Blackpool have been arrested in connection with an attempted quad bike theft at a farm.

The Blackpool Gazette reported that police were called to the scene at a farm in Nateby on Wednesday, October 23. A quad bike was recovered and a white van was seized after officers arrived.

A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. They have both since been released on bail.

A police officer has shared his experience of his family falling victim to a common phone scam.

The Shropshire star reported that PC Robert Hughes’ parents had been victims of a common phone scam that sees messages sent out that often begin with ‘Hi mum’ or ‘Hi dad’. He said: "A recent family impersonation scam targeted a relative of mine who was tricked into believing he was communicating with me via text message.

"The scammer used a common tactic of impersonating a family member, claiming to need urgent help, leading my relative to follow instructions and potentially share sensitive information."

Those who get messages like these are being warned not to reply on WhatsApp - instead try calling or texting the number you know to be correct for the family member being impersonated.

Police in Doncaster are hunting a man who allegedly hurled racial abuse at a woman and spat on her.

Police are hunting this man after an alleged racist attack in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police have released images of the man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident, according to the Doncaster Free Press. The incident took places in Bennetthorpe on Monday, October 14.

The suspect is described as white, in his 30s, 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, and with medium length curly ginger hair. He also has a short beard.

A man has been jailed after shoplifting hundreds of pounds worth of stock from Sainsbury's and Holland & Barrett, as per The Portsmouth News.

Simon Marcus Freeman, 35, of no fixed abode targeted the store during a shoplifting spree in Portsmouth between September 11 and October 17. He committed five offences overall, including two at Holland & Barrett which totalled £1,012.73 and £560, and three other at Sainsbury’s, valued at £429, £215.90 and £219 respectively.

He has since been sentenced to 16 weeks behind bars.