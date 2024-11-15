Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman flew to the European city Prague from Luton Airport after bagging £28 return flights with Wizz Air.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman from London posted on the Facebook group called Extreme Day Trips that she took a day trip to Prague for £28 and was “very impressed”. The Facebook group has a whole host of people posting about their day trips abroad and the cheap flights they have purchased from UK airports.

The woman posted on the social media platform: “Prague EDT. Flights £28. Car park £21. All day travel pass £4.50. It was all about the food yesterday. Very impressed with Wizz Air, especially having three seats to myself for a much deserved nap”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman accompanied the post with many pictures of her trip showing the sights of Prague as well as the delicious food. Many users responded on her post asking for more information on the travel pass she bought for £4.50. The woman responded saying: “It’s just from a ticket machine outside the airport by the bus stop. Touch screen and can select English. Really easy and can travel all day on bus, tram or tube”.

A woman flew to the European city Prague from Luton Airport after bagging £28 return flights with Wizz Air. | NW

Another user said: “Looks like an amazing day, great video and pics! Love Prague”. While another added: “I had two nights there and got back yesterday. Loved it. Found the transport very easy”.

The woman accompanied the post with many pictures of her trip showing the sights of Prague as well as the delicious food. (Photo: Hayley Melia-Robinson/Facebook) | Hayley Melia-Robinson/Facebook

The woman said that she flew out from Luton Airport at 6am and returned back at 9.45pm. She added: “Parked at premium self park only two mins transfer to airport”.

Many have been inspired by the woman’s trip. A man said: “Thanks for your ‘report’ Hayley. Given me an idea for a future trip. I’ll see if my local airport flies there.”