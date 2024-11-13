Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One woman from West Yorkshire shared on Facebook that she took an extreme day trip to Bucharest in Romania to visit the popular Therme spa.

The woman posted details of her trip on the Facebook group ‘Extreme Day Trips’ where people across the UK share how they take a trip abroad for one day. The woman posted: “Completed another EDT- this time to the Therme spa - Bucharest!

“Had a fab day, got seven hours in the spa which flew! The pina coladas were immense, free massages taking place at the side of the pool and it was not too busy! Will definitely be returning in the summer to take full advantage of the outside space, beach and bars!”.

The post racked up likes and comments, inspiring others to do the same and take a day trip to the spa in Bucharest. Therme Bucuresti is the largest relaxation and entertainment centre in Europe, and is 10 minutes away from the city centre.

It is open 365 days a year, and has an average of more than 3,500 visitors a day. On peak days, the number goes up to 7,500 visitors. In 2016, its first year of operation, Therme Bucharest became the biggest tourist destination in Romania and welcomed more than 1.2 million visitors.

Facilities include a sauna, outdoor pool, indoor pool, steam sauna, adventure showers, floating pool, hydrojet massage table, massage rooms, thermal pool and more. There are many wellness treatments you can choose from including aroma therapy, full body massage and sports massage. You can also opt for a beauty treatment with the spa offering anti-cellulite treatments, anti-aging care, cosmetic treatments, peelings and packages.

There are also many restaurants such as an Asian kitchen, buffet restaurant and gourmet gastronomy. A three hour visit starts at under £10 for an adult and a full day visit with access to all three areas costs just under £25. They also rent towels for around $5.