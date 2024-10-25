Crete Greece: Two British tourists, 71 and 58, found dead inside separate hotel rooms in same tourist town hours apart

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

25th Oct 2024, 6:59am
Two British tourists have been found dead inside separate hotel rooms in the same tourist town in Crete, Greece.

The pair were found at different hotels a few hours apart. A 71-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man were both discovered in the same tourist town of Hersonissos in Greece.

They were both discovered on Wednesday (23 October) with their deaths being treated as unrelated, according to Greek media. The son of the 71-year-old British woman found his mum unresponsive inside the hotel room they were staying in.

He told staff who immediately reported it to the authorities who rushed to the hotel and tragically declared her dead at the scene. A few hours later, in a different hotel, a 58-year-old man was found dead.

An ambulance quickly arrived to take the man to hospital but he was reportedly dead by the time he arrived. Initial reports into the two deaths point towards them both having health issues in the past.

Police say that they hope the autopsy results will shed some "light" on both cases. A spokesperson from the UK Foreign Office told The Sun: “We are aware of the deaths of two British nationals in Crete and are in contact with the local authorities.”

