Thailand Phuket: Brit tourist, 43, drowns after dragged out to sea by riptide in front of friends; police warn holidaymakers to avoid swimming

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

24th Oct 2024, 7:00am
A British tourist has drowned after being dragged out to sea by a riptide in front of his group of friends in Thailand.

The 43-year-old was swimming off Karon beach on the holiday paradise island of Phuket when he began to be pulled away from the shore by a strong rip current. The businessman had been on a trip with six friends when he got caught in treacherous conditions.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon (22 October). An onlooker helped to pull the man from the water and a lifeguard administered CPR before paramedics arrived at the scene.

Tragically, they were unable to revive the man. His body was taken to the Vachira Phuket Hospital and the British Embassy in Bangkok is said to have been informed of his death.

A British tourist has drowned after being dragged out to sea by a riptide in front of his group of friends in Thailand. (Photo: Getty Images)
A British tourist has drowned after being dragged out to sea by a riptide in front of his group of friends in Thailand. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Police have warned holidaymakers visiting the island to avoid swimming in the sea until the end of the year. Speaking about the drowning, Lieutenant Colonel Eakkasak Fanwhan said: “The sea along the coast of Phuket is very dangerous but even more than normal at this time of the year. There are hidden currents that can make people disorientated.

“It is important that everyone avoids going into the sea, even if they are experienced swimmers. There are red flags on the beach at the most dangerous areas.” The UK Foreign Office said in a statement: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Thailand and are in contact with the local authorities.”

