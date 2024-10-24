Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 70-year-old British hiker was air-lifted off South Africa's iconic Table Mountain after he slipped and plunged backwards in a terrifying fall onto razor-sharp rocks.

The holidaymaker had been trekking to the top of the 3,500ft high mountain when he suddenly lost his footing and fell backwards, local media reported on Wednesday abuot the previous day’s incident.

When other hikers came across his distressed wife they called Wilderness Search And Rescue who rushed to the treacherous footpath. Images released by the service show the hiker in a harness with a rescuer straddling the stretcher as they're being winched off the mountainside by helicopter.

The rescue service told in an Instagram post how the hiker had fallen close to the mountain's challenging Platteklip Gorge about 2,000ft up the mountain. They explained: "Realising that the hiker was injured and unable to continue, a passing good Samaritan called the emergency number.

"On hearing of the incident, a Table Mountain Aerial Cableway staff member together with SANParks-Table Mountain National Park rangers made their way down to assist the injured hiker."

In a dramatic rescue, a team of rangers was lowered from the 'copter onto the mountain to strap the hiker into a stretcher and winch him into the chopper

They said: "He was flown to a nearby landing zone, helped to a waiting ER24 ambulance and driven to hospital."

His wife, reports local media, was accompanied by a ranger to a nearby cable car station and rode to the bottom. It is not known how badly the hiker, who has not been named, was injured although the fall has been described as "serious".

Despite its fame as one of South Africa's top tourist destinations Table Mountain, overlooking Cape Town, is said to be deadlier than Mount Everest.

The flattened peak, visited by more than a million tourists every year, is often shrouded in mist and low clouds. A warning on the South African National Parks website says: "More people die on Table Mountain than Mount Everest. Table Mountain is a mountain, not a hill! Please respect and enjoy your mountain.”

Story: NewsX