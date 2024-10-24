Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is the moment a BMW rams a street sweeper vehicle and sends it flying.

The incident took place in the Russian capital Moscow on Wednesday, 23rd October.

The video shows two cars driving along a street near a pedestrian crossing before the street cleaner comes the other way and appears to begin making a U-turn after they have passed.

But all of a sudden, a luxury BMW appears out of nowhere and rams the street sweeper side on, sending it flying. It slides along the tarmac and comes to rest on its side in the middle of the road.

Images from the emergency services show them working the scene, with the vehicle still on its side, and the front of the BMW nearly completely destroyed. It is currently unclear if there were any injuries.

